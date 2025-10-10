Alfa Romeo aims to go American starting in 2029

Alfa Romeo continues its global revival plan and looks decisively to the premium segment. In the coming years, the Biscione brand will expand its range with strategic models, including an unprecedented E-segment SUV destined to mark the Italian automaker’s return to the high end of the market. The project, already internally dubbed E-Jet by former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, promises to merge the elegance of a sedan with the sportiness of a crossover, creating an unprecedented formula for the brand.

Alfa Romeo E-Jet SUV headed to Detroit production in 2029 for U.S. market push

According to the latest information, production of the new model should take place directly in the United States, at the Jefferson North plant in Detroit, with the debut expected in 2029. The objective is clear: break through in the American market with a car designed specifically to meet the taste and needs of the local public, a decisive step to consolidate the brand’s presence in the country.

Approximately five meters long, the E-Jet will adopt an aggressive and aerodynamic design, with taut lines and imposing but balanced proportions. The platform will be shared with the Jeep Grand Cherokee, along with various technical and powertrain solutions, including the possibility of high-performance electric versions.

More than a large Stelvio, the new model will be a sort of raised Giulia, with sporty setup and fastback-style truncated tail, designed to combine comfort, dynamism and distinctive design.

With this vehicle, Alfa Romeo finally aims to tap into the American mindset, leveraging Stellantis‘ industrial synergy and Jeep’s experience in the U.S. market. An ambitious project, which could represent the real turning point for the brand in its path to international affirmation in the premium segment.