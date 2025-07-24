Alfa Romeo adds new Sprint trim to Giulia for Japanese market

Alfa Romeo adds new SPRINT trim to the Giulia

Alfa Romeo’s new Giulia SPRINT sports sedan is now available. Traditional sporty driving performance with a wide range of price options. The inaugural show will take place on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, 2025.

The new SPRINT display at the Giulia

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hitoshi Narita) will add a new trim, SPRINT, to the Alfa Romeo Giulia sports sedan and distribute it at authorized Alfa Romeo dealers nationwide starting Thursday, July 24. The manufacturer’s recommended retail price is 6,650,000 yen (including tax).



The Giulia is a model that embodies the essence of the Italian sports sedan, combining the brand’s iconic trefoil grille, elegant body lines and excellent driving performance.



Since its debut in 2017, the Giulia sports sedan has been widely praised for its outstanding sporty performance and cutting-edge Italian design, and now the new SPRINT trim has been added. While maintaining Alfa Romeo’s traditional sporty driving style, standard specifications have been added to achieve a price with excellent value for money.

The SPRINT trim has 18-inch alloy wheels with a dark turbine design, and the interior features natural leather seats and a high-quality sound system (8 speakers). The powertrain is the same as the upper VELOCE trim, featuring an all-aluminum twin-scroll turbocharged engine with a maximum output of 280 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm. Equipped with the ALFA™ LINK suspension system and carbon driveshaft designed exclusively for Alfa Romeo, it offers sporty driving performance and optimum ride comfort. The addition of the new SPRINT trim to the Giulia offers a wider range of options for drivers who want Alfa Romeo’s signature sporty performance.



Body colors are “Alfa Red,” “Alfa White,” “Vesuvius Gray,” and “Volcano Black.”



In addition, to celebrate the launch of the new version, a debut fair will be held on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, 2025. Anyone who visits and contracts during the period will receive an “original Alfa Romeo stainless steel bottle” as a drawing.

For more details, see the product website, along with the main specifications and equipment chart at the end of the book.

URL: https://www.alfaromeo-jp.com/models/giulia URL of the fair: https://www.alfaromeo-jp.com//campaign/giulia_2508/