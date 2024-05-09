Alfa Romeo 8C Spider: an ultra-rare dream from Ferrari’s heart to be auctioned in Monte Carlo

This is a dream car, produced in only 329 model examples, and this one in particular is the 247th. Boasting a speedometer reading just 6,296 kilometers, it’s in exceptional condition with a unique chromatic color combination: Grigio Magnesio for the exterior and a deep red leather interior. A truly gem for Biscione enthusiasts.

Alfa Romeo 8C Spider: a rare 2010 example is auctioned

In Monaco, the dream of owning a stunning Alfa Romeo 8C Spider could become a reality for someone. We’re talking about a rare 2010 model will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s during the Monte Carlo sale session scheduled for Saturday, May 11.

To genuine ‘Alfa lovers’, this is an unmissable opportunity. However, the expected auction figures are beyond the budget of most people. In fact, eve estimates go as high as 300,000 euros, with no reserve price. That means even if the hammer should strike at a lower price than expected, the car will still be sold.

The example at auction, with chassis ZAR92000000050591, is the 247th of 329 produced. Among its strengths is its low mileage: just 6,296 kilometers at the time of listing. The Alfa Romeo 8C Spider in question is distinguished by an unusual but fascinating color combination: Grigio Magnesio for the exterior and deep red for the leather interior, with sporty seats. The five-spoke alloy wheels deviate from the brand’s standard ones, while the brake calipers are painted to match the interior, creating a truly successful color combination.

The open-top sister of the 8C Competizione, the Alfa Romeo 8C Spider boasts perhaps even more appeal than the coupe. Introduced at the 2005 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the final version debuted three years later at the Geneva International Motor Show. Its rarity contributes to rising prices.

Alfa Romeo 8C Spider: collector’s gem with Ferrari engine with supercar performance

Pulsating under the long front hood is a Ferrari-derived 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. This powerful powerplant delivers 450 horsepower and 480 Nm of torque, giving a truly engaging mechanical sound. The unit is mated to a 6-speed electro-actuated gearbox that ensures quick gear shifts. The rear-mounted transmission, following the Translaxe scheme, improves weight distribution and handling, although a more refined set-up could have further enhanced the dynamic qualities.

The Alfa Romeo 8C Spider’s performance is top notch, considering the historical period in which it was produced. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in just 4.4 seconds, while the top speed exceeds 290 km/h. The braking system, with 380 mm Brembo carboceramic discs in the front and 360 mm in the rear, ensures powerful and fade-resistant braking.

The Monte Carlo model example comes with all the documentation that attests to its history. Its timeless beauty and numerous international awards make it a coveted collector’s car capable of maintaining its value over time. Despite a slight increase in weight (+90 kg) compared to the coupe, the spider version retains excellent handling and gives the pleasure of driving en plein air. Its sculpted bodywork, made of carbon fiber, is a true jewel of design.

The Monte Carlo auction represents an unmissable opportunity for enthusiasts who wish to own a unique piece of Italian automotive history. The Alfa Romeo 8C Spider is a dream car that combines excellent performance, iconic design and fine materials. A true gem for collectors and connoisseurs. An investment that grows over time: owning a rare Alfa Romeo means not only having a unique piece, but also cherishing a value that increases over the years.

Interested in possessing it?