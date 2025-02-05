Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport Spider Zagato at auction in Paris

A magnificent 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport Spider, with bodywork by Zagato, will soon be offered to tempting potential buyers. The automaker’s car has been included in the Bonhams Cars auction catalog, scheduled for February 6th in Paris. It doesn’t take much to understand how such an object could attract the interest of collectors worldwide, as we’re talking about a model of immense historical and cultural value, capable of enhancing any collection.

1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport Spider Zagato at auction

More specifically, the example being sold is one of four produced to develop race specifications for the Mille Miglia that took place in its birth year. Here, the Biscione’s engineering and beauty blend together superbly.

Among the lot’s characteristics is the factory update received in 1936, which led to the transplant of a powerful 6C 2300 “Pescara” engine. Its arrival further improved the performance profile, elevating the car’s collector status.

Since 2004, this Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport Spider Zagato, with chassis number 0312870, has belonged to the same owner, who has pampered it with the utmost care. In 2020, the fortunate owner also decided to commission a professional reconstruction of the power unit. It has participated in several historic 1000 Miglia events.

Obviously, to secure such a vehicle, one must be prepared for a significant expense. Pre-auction estimates range from 800,000 to 1,200,000 euros. Announced in 1925, but not produced for another two years, the Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 served as the starting point for this evolution. It was designed as a fast touring car that combined lightness with brilliant performance, made possible by the 1.5-liter inline six-cylinder engine, based on the P2’s inline eight-cylinder. In its base configuration, it produced 44 horsepower.

In 1929, the 6C 1750 arrived, an evolution of that model with increased displacement. In this form, the “biscione’s” car could reach maximum speeds beyond 120 km/h. The Super Sport version was even more dynamic, aiming to win the hearts of more racing-oriented clients. Most of these cars were bodied by Touring and Zagato. The latter put their signature on the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport Spider we’ve discussed in this post, which will soon go under the hammer at Bonhams Cars in Paris.