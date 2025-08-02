Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: Valtteri Bottas has only just received his

Despite initial rumors that the delivery was certain, Alfa Romeo only recently confirmed that it has earmarked one of its 33 units produced specifically for the former Sauber team driver. A special recognition for his contribution to the Biscione team. The company admitted that it has reserved an example of its hypercar, a true masterpiece of engineering and design, for Bottas.

Alfa Romeo delivers a 33 Stradale to Bottas

Alfa Romeo recently delivered a customized 33 Stradale to Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas. Images posted on the Biscione’s social channels show the delivery took place at the Groupe Segond Automobiles dealership in Monaco, a landmark for supercars.

The choice of location allowed Bottas, the third driver of the Mercedes AMG team, to immediately familiarize himself with his new sports car among the Monegasque streets, where he has already been spotted in the car.

Customization and exclusive “Club 33”

Valtteri Bottas got his hands on his Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, making it a unique piece thanks to the manufacturer’s customization program. The Formula 1 driver, among the lucky 33 to join the “Club 33,” took advantage of the options of the “Bottega” program to shape his sports car.

From the first images, it can be seen that the bodywork retains Alfa Romeo’s classic red, which is matched by the new Scudetto with horizontal stripes. Bottas opted for this solution, distinguishing himself from those who chose the other available variant.

A touch of class is seen on the rear, where the Alfa Romeo logo is not black, but appears to be gold (or silver), a detail that adds refinement. Complementing this are the glossy black wheels with gold elements, a contrast that catches the eye.

Bottas’ 33 Stradale is, therefore, a perfect fusion of the model’s sporty elegance and the driver’s personal taste, which made it truly special.

Formula 1 champion Valtteri Bottas chose a unique customization for his Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, departing from some of the details seen on the production model. Unlike the version presented by the Biscione, which sported orange inserts, Bottas preferred a more restrained and sporty elegance for the interior.

Its 33 Stradale features seats, doors and steering wheel upholstered in Alcantara and red leather, creating a sharp and refined contrast. Even the dashboard, which usually has aluminum trim, has been customized in carbon fiber, a touch that enhances its dynamic character.

This choice reflects the strong bond between the driver and the brand. Not surprisingly, Bottas played a central role in the development of the 33 Stradale. The handover, which was attended by key figures from Alfa Romeo and Stellantis, testifies to the importance of this collaboration. Now, the exclusive 33 Stradale joins the Giulia GTAm already in the driver’s garage, confirming his passion for the Italian manufacturer’s sports models.