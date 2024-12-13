Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale named Supercar of the Year at Automobile Awards

To transform a dream into reality, you need first and foremost a good dose of courage and a touch of healthy madness. It was with these same ingredients that in 1967, the car considered by many to be one of the most beautiful of all time was born: the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. Today, with the same audacity and vision, Alfa Romeo has designed and developed the new 33 Stradale, an authentic work of art in motion, born from the perfect fusion of beauty and engineering.

The Supercar of the Year award is a further recognition for the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Produced in just 33 exclusive units, using a unique artisanal process, the new coupe combines the brand’s heritage and future, a symbol of noble Italian sportiness. Its objective is to bring the most exhilarating driving experience and the timeless charm of an icon to an exclusive group of enthusiasts who believed in the project from the beginning. The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale was born in Alfa Romeo’s brand new “Bottega,” where designers, engineers, and brand historians listened to future owners before bringing it to life, just like in Renaissance workshops or the studios of famous Italian coachbuilders of the 1960s.

Two-time Formula 1 vice-champion and winner of ten Grand Prix, Valtteri Bottas is one of the headliners among Alfisti worldwide. The Finn, who already owns one of the five hundred Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAms, is also one of the lucky buyers of the car. Thanks to his commitment to Alfa Romeo and his driving expertise, he is the developer of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

The supercar will be delivered with either a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 620 horsepower or with a 100% electric motor. During testing, the car demonstrated its ability to reach a top speed of 333 km/h, accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds, and brake from 100 to 0 km/h in less than 33 meters.

Since its presentation, the brand’s new supercar has collected awards, particularly at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, as well as at Milano Autoclassica. It has also made several notable appearances in France, first at Chantilly Arts & Élégance, before being the star of the Paris Motor Show.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale was chosen by a jury composed of about twenty automotive industry and media specialists against eight competitors, including the Maserati GT2 Stradale and Ferrari F80. It succeeds the Ferrari SF90 XX on the list. The trophy was presented to Marion Beyret, Communications Director of Stellantis France, during an award ceremony organized in the prestigious setting of the Automobile Club de France, located in Place de la Concorde, Paris.