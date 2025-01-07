Alfa Romeo: 2024 was positive but far from its former glory

For decades, Alfa Romeo has been one of the pillars of the international automotive landscape, a symbol of Italian elegance and performance. However, in recent years, the brand has gone through a difficult period, risking becoming irrelevant even in Italy, historically its reference market.

Fortunately, a wind of change has blown through the brand, bringing significant recovery. Although Alfa Romeo hasn’t yet reached the glory that characterized it throughout the twentieth century, the most recent numbers tell of renewed momentum and improved reputation, both in the domestic and international markets.

Alfa Romeo’s future holds more hope thanks to the Junior

Much of this success is tied to two key models: the Alfa Romeo Junior and the Tonale SUV. The first marks the brand’s return to the competitive premium B-segment compact car market. Since its launch, the model has registered about 5,000 orders and 2,300 registrations in just the first few months, a promising result given that the first units arrived in September. In November, the first full month of sales, the Junior was Alfa Romeo‘s best-selling model in Italy, with 1,104 registrations.

The Alfa Romeo Junior, the brand’s “mandatory” success, is available with both a hybrid engine and a fully electric version, thus expanding its target audience. Additionally, in 2025, the Junior Q4 Hybrid version will be introduced, distinguishing itself as the first premium compact to offer all-wheel drive in the Italian market.

The Tonale, a premium C-segment SUV, is also contributing to the brand’s revival, with 13,000 units sold and a 4.6% market share. Among the historical models, the Stelvio has maintained a good pace, totaling 6,600 registrations, while the Giulia sedan, despite more modest sales of 1,200 units, has defended its position in a niche segment. These latter two models will undergo a design revolution in the next two years.

The results mark an important step forward for Alfa Romeo compared to the somewhat anonymous recent years, with the brand regaining ground and consumer trust. The road to returning to its former prestige is still long, but the brand seems to be back in the race to reclaim its rightful place among the great automobile manufacturers.