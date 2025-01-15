Alfa Romeo 1900 Cabriolet ‘La Fleche’: a unique jewel returns for sale

A captivating 1955 Alfa Romeo 1900 Cabriolet “La Fleche” by Vignale is being offered to tempt potential buyers by RM Sotheby’s specialists, who are presenting it for private sale through their official channel. In cases like this, there are no estimated values, though one doesn’t need to be a genius to understand that the figures involved will be out of reach for ordinary mortals.

1955 Alfa Romeo 1900 Cabriolet “La Fleche” by Vignale: an extraordinary example for sale

The model presents itself with highly fascinating expressive notes, thanks to its splendid design, which symbolizes the elegance of the great Italian coachbuilders in the post-war period. The style is transatlantic, in line with American market tastes, although this car for sale has always remained in Italy.

Among the most distinctive aesthetic elements of the Alfa Romeo 1900 Cabriolet “La Fleche” by Vignale, the heart-shaped front grille deserves mention, being unique within the Italian automaker’s production. The design of the custom taillights is beautiful, blending delicately into the expressive canvas, softly emerging from the rear.

This is undoubtedly an exclusive and precious vehicle, capable of standing out in the world’s most prestigious concours d’elegance. It has appeared in several of these events in Europe, generating great interest. In Lugano, Switzerland, it won Best of Show.

The Alfa Romeo 1900 Cabriolet “La Fleche” was unveiled at the 1955 Turin Motor Show, where it captured public attention. Notable is its appearance in two films and other video productions. The car maintains its original chassis and engine. As the sales listing states, this creation embodies the best of La Dolce Vita. In a way, it can be seen as a demonstration of pride, a push towards a better future, open to dreams and optimism.

The nickname “La Fleche” (the arrow) alludes to the model’s elegant design. The style, in its general architecture, is indeed fluid and sinuous. It focuses on dialectical softness and avoids the squared-off features of earlier cars. In such a harmonious framework as this special Alfa Romeo 1900 Cabriolet, the cabin couldn’t help but contribute to the sensory pleasure. The dashboard has finishes that match the exterior colors, and the upholstery also aligns with the overall canvas.

Despite its American style, this example, as mentioned earlier, has always remained in Italy. Its first registration was in Trieste, followed by several ownership changes. It currently belongs to a well-known Italian car collector. The car is in impeccable condition, thanks to a complete restoration carried out in recent times.

This Alfa Romeo 1900 Cabriolet “La Fleche” would be an exceptional addition to any collection, on either side of the Atlantic. I imagine it will soon find a new owner, willing to love and cherish it, just like the previous one.