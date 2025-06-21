Alfa Romeo 159 TI TBi restored after 5 years of neglect | Video

The protagonist of a recent video published on YouTube by the Italia Autos channel, a British workshop specializing in the maintenance and restoration of Italian cars, is an Alfa Romeo 159 TI TBI, restored to perfect condition after being unused for five years.

Alfa Romeo 159 TI TBI: a “zombie car” comes back to life after 5 years thanks to Italia Autos

The Alfa Romeo 159 is a sedan produced between 2005 and 2011, which inherited the legacy of the 156, itself the successor to the historic 155. Officially presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2005, the 159 was built on the “Premium” platform born from the collaboration between Alfa Romeo and General Motors, and was distinguished by a sporty design combined with a carefully finished cabin. Compared to the 156, it was larger and heavier, but boasted a more rigid structure, thanks to the use of high-strength steel, and more sophisticated suspensions. It was also offered in Sportwagon version, as well as with a wide range of engines.

In the video, Italia Autos workshop documents the restoration process of a 159 in TI (Turismo Internazionale) trim, equipped with the 1.75 TBI engine, one of the most interesting versions of the range for brand enthusiasts. This 1,750 cc turbo petrol engine, with 200 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque, was only available in the last two years of 159 production, between 2009 and 2011.

Despite five years of inactivity, the car showed no structural damage or significant corrosion. However, it required thorough intervention both aesthetically and mechanically. The work included fixing the interior, a complete engine check, a revision of the systems and a complete repainting of the rear bumper and trunk. The final result, shown in the concluding part of the video, shows that the sedan has returned to shine and the work done by the workshop appears meticulous and faithful to the original.

The Alfa Romeo 159 TBI, while not being a particularly sought-after model in today’s used car market, retains a certain charm for enthusiasts of Italian mechanics and sporty sedans of the 2000s. Especially in the more recent versions and in excellent condition, like the one restored by Italia Autos, it can reach valuations around 10,000 euros (11,450 USD).