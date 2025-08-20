Alfa Romeo 155 with Busso V6 for sale in a U.S. Facebook listing: should you buy it?

Many Alfa Romeos from the 1980s and 1990s still enjoy a special aura among enthusiasts and collectors, thanks to the quality of the designs and engines of that era, so much so that automakers like Ford even considered acquiring the brand at the time. Among the models that remain in the hearts of Alfisti is the Alfa Romeo 155 2.5 V6, a sedan that marked a unique chapter in the company’s history.

1996 Alfa Romeo 155 2.5 V6 hits the U.S. market at $13,000

Bringing it back into the spotlight is a 1996 example recently listed for sale in the United States. The 155, built in fewer than 200,000 units over six years, likely paid the price for Alfa’s transition from the rear-wheel drive 75 to a front-wheel-drive platform shared with the Fiat Tempra. Yet under the hood lies a true gem: the legendary 2.5-liter Busso V6 eight-valve, designed by Giuseppe Busso, former Ferrari technical director. With 164 hp, 200 Nm of torque, and a soundtrack recognizable from miles away, this engine elevated the 155 from “a Tempra relative” to a true Alfa Romeo for connoisseurs.

The example for sale overseas comes with a five-speed manual transmission, recently replaced belts and water pump, and several desirable upgrades such as Koni yellow shocks and original Speedline wheels. The seller claims the car is in overall good condition, with no rust, fully functional air conditioning, and even a retrofitted rear-view camera. The odometer reads 119,000 km, about 74,000 miles, a very reasonable figure for a car of this age.

Of course, there are a few flaws: faded paint on the roof and some tired window mechanisms. Still, this is a facelifted version, featuring flared fenders and a more aggressive stance compared to the earlier models. Importation paperwork is in order, and maintenance records are available, making it less risky than one might think.

The sticking point is the price: $13,000. That’s steep considering similar examples in Europe, in excellent condition, can be found for under €10,000. However, given the rarity of the 155 in the U.S. and the timeless appeal of the Busso V6, some may still see it as a unique opportunity, despite the hefty price tag.