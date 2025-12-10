Alain Prost’s Ferrari F40 has been sold: here’s how much it fetched

The Ferrari F40 that once belonged to Alain Prost has changed hands and is now in the possession of a new collector willing to invest a truly significant amount to secure this piece of automotive history. Its prestigious provenance played a decisive role in the final price, pushing the value well above the market average. Cars linked to iconic figures often generate exceptional interest at auction, and this case proved no different.

Here, the connection runs even deeper. This F40 spent part of its life in the garage of one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, a champion who also left his mark wearing Ferrari red. Prost was known for his calm, rational, and precise driving style. These qualities were essential to master a demanding car like the F40, which punishes excess and requires great sensitivity behind the wheel. His elegant and measured approach represents the ideal way to interpret such an extreme machine.

Alain Prost’s Ferrari F40 sold for over $3.8 million at auction

The aura of the French champion, a four-time Formula 1 world title winner, still surrounds this example today. As a result, it has become truly unique from both a historical and a collectible standpoint. This symbolic value clearly translated into the final auction result.

The new owner paid 3,886,250 dollars to acquire Prost’s former F40 at the RM Sotheby’s auction in Abu Dhabi. Converted into euros, the figure is approximately 3.34 million. It is a sum far beyond the reach of most enthusiasts, who can only continue to admire such an icon from a distance.

Even before the auction, many expected the price to exceed the already high market valuations of the Ferrari F40. Those expectations were not only met but surpassed. The special history of this particular car played a key role, as Ferrari delivered it new to Prost in 1990 to celebrate his first season with the Scuderia.

The French champion kept the car only for a short time to avoid drawing too much attention during private outings. One of the most curious details is Prost’s signature on the roof, added at the request of the first owner. Over the years, the car passed through only a few hands before reaching its current caretaker. Mileage remains extremely low, at just 2,961 miles.

This F40 lacks catalytic converters and adjustable suspension, features that would be useful for everyday driving today. In 2016, however, the car also received Ferrari Classiche certification, which provides an additional guarantee of authenticity and value.

From a technical perspective, it remains one of the purest supercars ever built. Its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 delivers 478 horsepower and offers a raw, unfiltered driving experience that pushes the driver back into the seat with every acceleration. Every detail, from the aerodynamics to the chassis setup, contributes to a perfect balance shaped by the genius of engineer Nicola Materazzi.

More than thirty years after its debut, the Ferrari F40 continues to stand as the queen of modern Ferraris and one of the most revered cars of all time. It is an absolute icon, now made even more valuable by a past written, in part, by Alain Prost himself.