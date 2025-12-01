After 35 years, the winningest Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 is finally for sale

Few racing prototypes define an era quite like the Alfa Romeo Tipo 33. Designed by the Italian marque and Autodelta, this lineage of endurance cars spent a glorious decade, from 1967 to 1977, fighting fiercely in the World Championship for Makes, Can-Am, and Interserie. However, the path to glory was anything but smooth. Proving that even a legendary race car sometimes needs a serious mechanical wake-up call.

The original Tipo 33, only five were ever built for Group 6, was initially unreliable and uncompetitive. Despite being penned by the great Carlo Chiti and featuring a lightweight aluminum body riveted to a tubular chassis by Aeronautica Sicula, the car was flawed. Its mid-mounted 2.0-liter V8 engine screamed out 274 HP at a dizzying 9600 rpm through a six-speed manual gearbox. Raw power wasn’t enough.

Autodelta quickly pulled the plug and got serious. They dramatically improved the original design, swapping the problematic carburetors for mechanical injection and giving it a closed-coupe aerodynamic body. This revised weapon, the T33/2, was instantly successful.

This Alfa Romeo clinched a class victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1968. It earned it the immortal nickname, “T33/2 Daytona”. For those concerned with trunk space, the T33/2 even offered two rear designs. The short “Daytona” tail and the longer, more aerodynamic “Le Mans” version.

The engineering improvements paved the way for a displacement increase to a 2.5-liter V8 to compete in the main Group 6 category. But the true star of the entire program is a specific chassis, Tipo 33/2 chassis number 017. This particular car holds the distinct honor of being the most successful Tipo 33/2 in competition, securing class victories in 1968 at legendary events like the Targa Florio, the 1000 km of Nürburgring, and the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans. Piloted by legends including Nino Vaccarella and Ignazio Giunti, the car cemented its place in motorsport history.

This historic piece of Italian engineering spent 35 serene years in the Musée de l’Automobile in Mougins, France. Now, following its long museum retirement, the ultimate Tipo 33/2 is for sale through Schaltkulisse in Germany. A perfect chance for any collector who wants to own a piece of Alfa Romeo heritage. And whose wallet is strong enough to handle the “price upon request” entry.