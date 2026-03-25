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Afeela who? Sony and Honda pulled the plug on their electric dream

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
March 25, 2026
Sony Honda Mobility has canceled the Afeela 1 electric sedan and its upcoming SUV sibling. Nobody should be surprised.
honda sony afeela 1

Sony and Honda had a vision: a technology-laden electric sedan loaded with 40 sensors, 18 cameras, lidar, radar, and enough autonomous driving ambition to make a Silicon Valley startup blush. The result was the Afeela 1, a $90,000-plus midsize EV that promised hands-free, eyes-off driving somewhere in the distant future. It’s now canceled before a single unit reached a customer’s driveway.

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), the joint venture purpose-built to deliver a new luxury EV brand, has officially pulled the plug on both the Afeela 1 sedan and its upcoming four-door SUV sibling. In a joint statement, the two companies cited “changes in the electric vehicle market” as the driving force behind the decision.

honda sony afeela 1

The real structural problem is Honda. The Japanese automaker recently abandoned its next-generation EV platform. The one that was supposed to underpin the Acura RSX, the Honda 0 Series SUV, and the Honda 0 Series sedan. Since the Afeela vehicles were specifically designed around Honda’s proprietary technology and resources, SHM found itself holding an architectural blueprint with no building materials.

The Afeela 1 was already in pre-production at Honda’s East Liberty, Ohio facility. The SUV, potentially slated for a 2028 commercial launch, never made it past the planning stage. Both are now automotive history before becoming automotive present.

honda sony afeela 1

To be fair, the broader EV landscape isn’t exactly reassuring right now. Ford has halted F-150 Lightning production, Ram scrapped its 1500 electric pickup, Tesla is winding down the Model S and X, and the Chevrolet BrightDrop van has quietly disappeared from the market. It’s not a great moment to be launching a premium electric vehicle with modest specs.

Beneath all the sensor-packed futurism, the Afeela 1 offered around 300 miles of range and a maximum charging speed of 150 kilowatts. Figures that would have seemed impressive in 2021 but land somewhere between “fine” and “forgettable” in today’s market. A NACS charging port, at least, showed some pragmatic thinking.