Abarth 600e spotted again before debut: here’s everything we know

The Abarth 600e Scorpionissima is preparing for its official debut. It’s not yet clear when its presentation will take place, but given that spy photos of the model are increasing, we assume it won’t be long. A specimen of the model was spotted in Rome, Italy, where an exhibition of electric vehicles was held during the Rom-E event in recent days.

Abarth 600e, here it is in a new spy photo before the debut

The spy photo, taken by Motorpride, shows the vehicle in a dark orange color, decidedly in Abarth style. The new Abarth 600e will debut on the market in the electric version only and will mount a 280 HP engine, the same used for the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and that will also be offered with the new Lancia Ypsilon HF, the electric version of the model that will debut on the market during next year.

The first deliveries of the Abarth 600e should start between the end of 2024 and the first months of 2025. In the past, Stellantis said that these models would arrive on the market with a 240 HP electric motor, a figure that subsequently rose to 280 HP. The electric SUV, which will be in limited edition, will have a 50.8 kWh battery, which will allow a range of about 350 kilometers on a single charge.

Regarding the price, there are no indications at the moment. However, considering that the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce has a price of 48,000 euros, it is very likely that the Abarth 600e will be close to this figure. The brand, known for its high-performance cars, is now focusing entirely on electric.

However, according to sales data for 2024, the Abarth 500e, the electric sports version of the famous Italian city car, has sold only 117 units since the beginning of 2024. These results are disappointing, to say the least. Despite this, the brand will continue on the electric path. Will the Abarth 600e do better? We’ll find out starting from 2025.