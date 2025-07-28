Abarth 600e: brutal performance stats for Fiat’s 2025 electric sports car

It was entirely predictable, considering what happened with the Abarth 500e, which was also met with lukewarm reception from the market. In March 2024, for example, only 14 units were registered, a figure that should have been a wake-up call. One has to wonder why Stellantis decided to double down on a similar strategy, also launching an electric “performance” version of the Fiat 600. Given the 500e’s poor sales figures, equally disappointing results were entirely foreseeable. Yet it seems the automotive giant had to learn this lesson the hard way, discovering once again that no matter how good-looking a model might be, it won’t succeed if it doesn’t resonate with buyers. Unsurprisingly, the Abarth 600e is also posting disappointing sales numbers.

Abarth 600e: 2025 figures fall short of expectations, but we saw this coming

In the first six months of 2025, just 318 units were registered, averaging barely 50 cars per month. These results confirm the concerns raised when the model launched: betting everything on electric power to revive the iconic Scorpion brand is proving to be a losing strategy.

Despite the 600e’s impressive performance credentials (280 horsepower, limited-slip differential, and premium features) its €40,000+ ($46,000+) price tag puts it in a very niche market segment. This is particularly problematic in Italy, where electric vehicle adoption remains sluggish compared to other European markets.

Industry insiders are increasingly suggesting that Stellantis is considering bringing back gasoline engines for the Abarth brand. Given the current results, such a strategic reversal would be entirely understandable. Throughout 2024, total European registrations for the brand reached just 1,030 units, including both the 500e and the traditional 595-695 lineup. These figures are a far cry from the 4,867 units sold in the same period in 2023, which were already significantly down from previous years.

With new CEO Antonio Filosa now at the helm, change appears to be on the horizon. Abarth’s future may well lie in returning to its roots: gasoline engines, visceral driving emotions, and that distinctive exhaust note. Perhaps a new combustion-powered model could be just what’s needed to reignite enthusiasm among performance car fans.