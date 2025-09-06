A wrecked Maserati MC20 spotted on a tow truck after a severe crash in the United States

The Maserati MC20 is one of the most exclusive and expensive supercars on the market, a model rarely seen on the road. That didn’t stop a Reddit user from capturing a heavily damaged example, spotted on a tow truck after a severe crash in the United States. The images, which quickly spread online, clearly show the extent of the damage suffered by the Italian sports car, powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 630 hp and built around a carbon-fiber chassis developed with Dallara.

Wrecked Maserati MC20 spotted on tow truck after severe crash in the U.S.

The photos reveal extensive damage to the front end, with a deep gouge visible near the front axle. The windows and side panels were also compromised, evidence of a particularly violent impact. It’s unclear how many MC20s are currently on U.S. roads, but this wrecked example came from there, adding a bitter chapter to the model’s short history.

The exact dynamics of the crash remain uncertain. The photos were shared in the r/Supercars forum by user Red-Rocket-21, who commented on the challenges of any potential restoration. According to him, bringing the car back to roadworthy condition would take months of work in a highly specialized facility, at enormous cost.

The complexity of the repair lies mainly in the carbon-fiber monocoque, which represents the MC20’s technological core. While extremely light and strong, it is also difficult to restore to its original state after such a violent impact. Whether the car will ever return to the road is unknown, but the scale of the damage suggests its fate may already be sealed.

It’s worth remembering that Maserati had initially planned an electric version of the MC20, a project recently shelved. Demand for battery-powered supercars has proven too limited, while customers and collectors continue to favor combustion-engine models, considered both more exciting to drive and more promising as long-term investments.