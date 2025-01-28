A video captures a bizarre six-wheeled Ferrari Testarossa supercar in action

The Ferrari Testarossa is one of the most fascinating and charismatic cars ever produced. The lines of its bodywork are sublime. Pininfarina, in shaping this model, surpassed itself. Every graphic element of this Prancing Horse sculpture is impeccable, but the rear view and three-quarter rear view reach an even higher level, achieving stellar splendor. No other car can surpass its visual impact from behind. Even the legendary F40 cannot do better from this viewing angle, despite having even more charisma and charm in all other visual aspects.

A masterpiece like the Ferrari Testarossa deserves sacred respect. Making changes, even minor ones, to such a work of art feels blasphemous. The Ferrari Testarossa is true and universal art. It could easily be displayed in the halls of the Louvre without looking out of place next to the Mona Lisa, while still having a functional mission, which is an added value in this case. Sometimes you see examples with slight modifications. Small and reversible things that stain it with relatively minor sins, like changing the wheel size.

Ferrari Testarossa: here’s a six-wheeled version

Other times, however, the interventions are monstrous. But no one had ever gone to the levels of the six-wheel transformation we’re dealing with today. This radical change took shape in Dallas, Texas, where the car has been photographed multiple times.

There’s a sense of temporariness in the work that suggests ongoing modifications, but the damage has already been done, ruining the history and noble spirit of one of the greatest automotive masterpieces of all time. In the past, photos circulated showing the specimen aboard a car carrier. Today we can show you a video of the model, parked at a service station for refueling.

Scrolling through the images of the short film, you can notice the many aesthetic modifications made to the wonderful original supercar, reduced to a circus composition. We don’t know if the 5-liter, 12-cylinder engine of the vehicle has also been distorted or replaced. We hope that at least it has been spared from this destructive frenzy that hurts the hearts of enthusiasts, at least the authentic ones. This profanation of the myth is perhaps the worst ever seen from an aesthetic point of view. A 6×6 like this one hurts, and quite badly. Maybe when the work is complete some creative edges will be smoothed out, but they certainly won’t be enough to redeem the sin or bring this specimen back to the path of decency.

The charm of its design is incredible, unique and unmistakable. The cinema world contributed to this sports car’s affirmation in the collective imagination, where it had leading roles. Above all, the television series Miami Vice: here the Ferrari Testarossa would have deserved the Oscar Prize given to leading actors, for its effective and impeccable centrality in the visual and narrative canvas. Unfortunately, someone decided to sacrifice a specimen of the species to create a terrible six-wheeled version.