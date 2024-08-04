A unique mint green Ferrari F40 goes up for auction: it’s worth millions of euros

The Ferrari F40 is an automotive icon, known for its design and performance. However, a particular example of this model has attracted attention for its mint green paint, an unusual color for a car traditionally associated with red. Produced between 1987 and 1992, the Ferrari F40 was the last car designed under the supervision of Enzo Ferrari. With a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the car develops 478 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 323 km/h. The F40 was conceived as a tribute to Ferrari’s victories in motorsport competitions, particularly to the historic 250 GTO.

Mint Green Ferrari F40: a controversial twist on an iconic supercar

This version in question, with chassis number 88538, was originally painted in Rosso Corsa red and received the prestigious “Ferrari Classiche” certification in 2008, which certifies that the vehicle has undergone maintenance and repairs carried out by the official network. Recently, its current owner decided to change its color to mint green, a tribute to Sir Stirling Moss’s Ferrari 250 GTO, which raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1962.

This unique F40 will be auctioned by RM Sotheby‘s, with an estimated price between 1.75 and 2.30 million euros. The vehicle has only covered 31,000 kilometers and is in excellent condition, making it a sought-after collector’s item. The decision to repaint the car has sparked debates among enthusiasts: some see the change as a creative innovation, while others believe it should have maintained the classic Rosso Corsa red.

Of course, bold acts by various billionaires around the world are not lacking: one of them has transformed his Ferrari F40 into a chandelier. The installation, which shows the white specimen hanging by hooks, has sparked contrasting reactions on social media, between those who appreciate the artistic interpretation and those who find it painful to see such an iconic car serving as a “simple” chandelier.