A Tesla burns on a Chinese highway: a rival brand claims victory

Traffic accidents are a grim, inescapable reality of human existence, usually ignored by the masses unless the body count hits a tragic milestone or a celebrity is involved. For a certain breed of ambulance-chasing lawyers and click-hungry media outlets, though, wreckage simply equals revenue. But it takes a truly special kind of corporate audacity to look at a blazing electric vehicle crash and see a golden marketing window. Welcome to the modern Chinese EV market, a cutthroat colosseum where survival instincts have officially mutated past the point of basic human decency.

The latest display of dystopian PR unfolded on a rainy Chinese highway on June 30. A Tesla Model Y driver was caught completely off guard by aquaplaning, a physics lesson frequently ignored by owners of heavy, torque-heavy electric vehicles. The Model Y careened into a guardrail, instantly triggering an EV battery fire. While automakers swear up and down that their multi-ton battery packs are heavily armored fortresses, reality often disagrees when high-speed impact meets volatile lithium-ion chemistry.

Fortunately, the universe provided an immediate antidote to the chaos: a passing motorist behind the wheel of a Li Auto i6. He pulled over, opened the Tesla’s doors and dragged the helpless driver to safety moments before the cabin became an absolute furnace.

The victim escaped with minor injuries, but the real corporate magic started after the smoke cleared. Recognizing that a rival’s misfortune is a terrible thing to waste, Li Auto immediately hijacked the narrative. The automaker launched a massive, nationwide digital dragnet across its owner networks to identify their heroic customer. They found him, showered him with public praise, and turned him into an overnight viral sensation.

The man’s bravery had absolutely nothing to do with the engineering of his Li Auto i6, but logic is a luxury you cannot afford when you are actively fighting for market share in Beijing. By wrapping themselves in the flag of civic virtue, Li Auto successfully plastered their brand name across every single news report of the Tesla crash.

It is a masterclass in cannibalistic marketing: if you cannot beat Tesla on the sales charts, just wait for his batteries to catch fire and claim the moral high ground. In China’s relentless EV race, compassion isn’t just a virtue anymore.