A “restored” Ferrari 458 Italia: is Vorsteiner the new Maranello?

Everyone in the world wants a piece of the Ferrari mystique. This desire extends beyond building rival supercars. Since few Ferrari 458 Italia owners are likely to ship their prized possessions back to Maranello for official service, tuning and wheel supplier Vorsteiner has smartly stepped into the gap, creating its own vintage restoration and tuning department.

Their debut project, showcased at SEMA 2025, is a stunningly preserved Ferrari 458 Italia that looks impossibly young for a car potentially 16 years old. The 458 holds unique historical significance. It was the last mid-engine V8 Ferrari to feature a naturally aspirated 4.5-liter engine, producing 570 HP before the turbo era began. It also marked the end of an era, being the final model styled by the legendary Pininfarina.

Recognizing the potential to revitalize this classic, Vorsteiner has unveiled a comprehensive package designed to modernize its looks, if not its mechanics. The centerpiece of the package is the aggressive body kit, borrowing styling cues from newer models.

The front bumper features a trapezoidal central section and an S-duct intake reminiscent of the 488 Pista. The rear bumper is completely reimagined, integrating a central opening for the triple exhaust tips and perfectly framing a split aerodynamic diffuser. The kit also includes an imposing carbon fiber rear spoiler and even manages to integrate the newer 488 taillights into the 458’s housings.

The package is rounded out with new side skirts, a wider front spoiler, and a set of stunning magnesium alloy wheels. While Vorsteiner didn’t provide any data on how these aerodynamic additions might affect the original 458’s 140 kg of downforce at 200 km/h, they were surprisingly specific about the cost. The full cosmetic package, if painted to match the car’s body, runs €58,000.

Opting for the more outstanding matte or forged carbon fiber pushes the price to €68,250. With labor adding €3,900 and the necessary new wheels costing another €15,000, the total bill for this spectacular “non-original” restoration comes in just shy of €90,000. Clearly, that’s considered pocket change for a Ferrari owner.