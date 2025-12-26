A rare Ferrari Daytona goes up for auction and stands out for a special reason

Did you know that as many as four Ferrari Daytonas are registered in France for corporate use? It sounds almost absurd, especially since this supercar has nothing to do with being a practical “work tool.” The example about to hit the auction block perfectly reflects this paradox. In fact, it stands out as one of the most iconic Daytonas ever, a true symbol of the 1980s that has returned to the spotlight.

This Daytona draws attention for two very specific reasons. First, it is not an authentic Ferrari. Second, it played a starring role in one of the most influential TV series of all time, Miami Vice. When production began on the first season, Ferrari refused to supply official cars. Consequently, the producers turned to McBurnie Coachcraft, a California-based specialist in high-end replicas. Using Chevrolet Corvette C3 chassis, McBurnie created two remarkably convincing Daytona Spyders.

The iconic Miami Vice Ferrari Daytona heads to auction

Each car fulfilled a precise role. One handled close-up shots, while the other took on the more demanding driving scenes. The example now heading to auction is the latter, the car regularly used on set. It appeared throughout two full seasons and quickly became a visual cornerstone of the series. Its story ended with a now-famous on-screen explosion, a moment that symbolically closed one era and ushered in a new chapter for Miami Vice.

Technically, the TV Daytona Spyder relies on a Chevrolet V8 tuned by Don “Big Daddy” Garlits. As a legendary figure in American drag racing, Garlits brought credibility, performance, and reliability to the project. This engine choice also delivered a soundtrack and driving character that matched the aggressive tone of the show.

Today, the car carries an estimated value between $95,000 and $125,000 (€90,000–€120,000). The sale includes a certificate of authenticity confirming its on-set use, several original memorabilia items, and the iconic “MI-VICE” license plate. It may not be a Ferrari built in Maranello, but it remains an undeniable piece of automotive and pop-culture history, ready to move into a new garage and, most likely, into the hands of a collector with a weakness for the 1980s.