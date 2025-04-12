A rare black Ferrari F40 spotted in Paris

Rain-soaked Parisian streets recently played host to an automotive gem: a custom black Ferrari F40 captured by Instagram user Smoothracer. This sighting represents a truly exceptional moment in supercar spotting.

Spotted a black Ferrari F40 in Paris rain

While the F40‘s silhouette is immediately recognizable to enthusiasts worldwide, seeing one finished in noir rather than Ferrari’s signature Rosso Corsa (red) challenges expectations. Factory-black F40s simply don’t exist: Ferrari never produced this legendary model in anything but select standard colors.

What makes this particular F40 remarkable is its comprehensive black transformation. Every panel, from the sculpted front hood to the iconic rear wing, has been meticulously refinished. The retractable headlight covers, side skirting, and even the smallest details contribute to its menacing presence.

The wheels appear to retain their original design, suggesting this is likely a complete respray rather than a factory-authorized special edition. Such a modification represents both courage and conviction from an owner willing to alter automotive royalty.

This Paris-based F40 represents one of just 1,311 examples ever built between 1987-1992. As the final Ferrari personally approved by company founder Enzo Ferrari before his passing in 1988, the F40 holds tremendous historical significance.

Its lightweight construction, twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V8 producing 471-477 horsepower (depending on market specifications), and raw driving experience cemented its place in automotive history. Many consider it the quintessential analog supercar: the purest expression of Ferrari’s performance philosophy.

The market has recognized the F40‘s importance with steadily appreciating values. Current asking prices hover around $1.5 million, though the average sale price according to Classic.com reaches $2.4 million. A particularly noteworthy example commanded $3.96 million at auction in August 2022.

With most examples carefully preserved in climate-controlled collections, encountering a modified black F40 navigating Parisian streets represents the convergence of extraordinary circumstances: a fleeting moment of automotive perfection that enthusiasts can only hope to experience once in a lifetime.