A rare American gem HEMI ‘Cuda 73 Custom Coupe at auction

The car we are talking about is certainly an undisputed symbol of the American muscle car era. Specifically, it is a customized and modernized version of this car that will be auctioned by Mecum Kissimmee next January 2025. Let us see together the features and also the different details that will be made available to the person who manages to get possession of this exciting car.

Bodywork and equipment

This unique example puts together the classic E-Body with a decidedly modern under-the-hood engine, namely a powerful 6.1-liter Gen3 HEMI V8. Derived from Dodge’s high-performance SRT cars, this powerplant is particularly famous for reliability and top-notch performance.

Thanks to the JLT carbon fiber intake, the engine is capable of delivering truly incredible power and responsiveness. The 5-speed automatic transmission provides the driver with smooth and decisive gear changes, while the limited slip differential with a 3.73:1 ratio optimally transfers power to the rear wheels. In essence, we can also say that this ‘Cuda restomod represents a perfect blend of two different eras, an unmissable opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts of the Mopar brand.

To ensure top-level performance in line with its powerful engine, the car is equipped with a sophisticated Ridetech Air-Ride air suspension system. This system is managed electronically by an Accuair module and allows the car’s ground clearance to be adjusted with extreme precision and the suspension to be calibrated for ideal driving dynamics at all times. In addition, to ensure excellent stopping power, the braking system has been completely overhauled. Now, it is equipped with powerful Baer signature four-wheel disc brakes that perform completely safely.

Aesthetic features of the Plymouth

The aesthetics of the ’73 ‘Cuda are an attractive blend of classic styling and modern touches. The body, painted a pure white, features some custom details such as black side stripes, a matte black hood and a Go-Wing rear spoiler. Other distinguishing features include black bumpers, a standard front spoiler and exhausts integrated into the rear bumper. Rounding out the car are 20-inch Forgeline alloy wheels that possess high-performance radial tires, giving the car a racy, sporty appearance.

Inside this revised 1973 Plymouth HEMI ‘Cuda you can find fascinating details of modern comfort and retro styling. Black adjustable sport seats with headrests provide perfect support, while the Billet Specialties steering wheel, B&M pistol shifter lever, and chrome center console add a touch of classic elegance. Technology has not been neglected despite its age, with AutoMeter digital instruments, keyless start, Vintage Air climate control, and a premium touchscreen audio system with Skar Audio subwoofer complete the equipment.

The ‘Cuda we have described is set to be sold at the Mecum Kissimmee auction on January 16, 2025, and is certainly a unique opportunity for muscle car enthusiasts to own. It should also be pointed out that the car has been estimated between $110,000 and $130,000, and that this ‘Cuda is a true Mopar masterpiece. It certainly presents itself at an auction event as an irresistible piece.