A one-off Ferrari 296 GTS unveiled in Detroit to celebrate a special birthday

To celebrate 25 years as an official Ferrari dealership, Cauley Ferrari of Detroit has created a one-off example of the 296 GTS, customized through the Tailor Made program. It’s a tribute signed by Jeff and Joe Cauley, who have represented the Prancing Horse in the symbolic capital of the automobile for a quarter-century.

Ferrari 296 GTS Tailor Made: a unique example for Cauley Ferrari’s 25 years

The vehicle sports an exclusive Alluminio Lucido livery, enhanced with Nero DS and Rosso Corsa details applied asymmetrically on the hood and sides. The number “25” prominently appears on the doors in honor of the anniversary, making this 296 GTS immediately recognizable. The cabin has also been reimagined with unconventional materials like Jeans Aude, Superfabric Trilobato, Cordura Pro, and Ultrasuede, creating an original environment that remains coherent with Ferrari’s style.

Particularly striking is the choice of seats in two different colors, inspired by the world of single-seaters and already seen on the recent F80, a clear emphasis on the driver’s position. The aeronautical look of this example reflects the extreme performance of the 296 GTS’s chassis and powertrain, a modern evolution of the mid-engine spider concept.

The Ferrari 296 GTS is distinguished by its rear window arch, engine glazing, and ribbing along the bodywork. The retractable hardtop guarantees the comfort of a coupé and the emotions of an open-top car, with performance loss that’s almost imperceptible compared to its closed sibling.

Under the hood sits a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with a 120° angle, paired with a plug-in electric motor for a combined output of 830 horsepower. Performance figures are impressive: 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds, 0-124 mph in 7.6 seconds, and a top speed of 205 mph. On the Fiorano circuit, the 296 GTS recorded a lap time of 1:21.80.

Beyond the numbers, it’s the sensations that make the difference. The chassis, aerodynamics, and braking system offer driving dynamics at the highest level, further enhanced in the Assetto Fiorano version. For those seeking the ultimate, there’s also the 296 Speciale A, which raises the bar even higher, bringing this spider closer to the performance of a true race car.