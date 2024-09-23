A new Alfa Romeo Montreal coming? Here’s what it could look like

The Instagram channel @car.design.trends has shared a render dedicated to the Alfa Romeo Montreal. This interpretation is the work of Italian designer Luca Serafini. Serafini has imagined how a modern version of this iconic model might appear, reinventing a car that holds a special place in the history of the Biscione brand. His design envisions a future for this legendary vehicle, blending classic elements with modern lines.

Here’s how a new Alfa Romeo Montreal could appear

We recall that the Alfa Romeo Montreal was initially presented as a concept car at Expo 67 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, before entering production in 1970 after its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The design is the work of Marcello Gandini, during his time at Bertone, characterized by an elegant 2.6-liter cross-plane V8 engine with dry sump lubrication, capable of delivering about 200 HP.

Its distinctive aesthetics made the Montreal a car to admire, leaving an indelible impression among Alfa Romeo enthusiasts, who hope for a future return to the market of this iconic model.

Currently, Alfa Romeo has no plans to reintroduce a new Montreal into its range. However, considering that the Italian brand plans to launch several new models by 2030, the possibility that a similar car could be part of the future plans of Stellantis’ premium brand cannot be completely ruled out.

It’s important to remember that Alfa Romeo has a special program dedicated to the production of extremely limited edition supercars. The first fruit of this initiative was the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, presented on August 30th last year. This program could potentially pave the way for modern reinterpretations of iconic models like the Montreal, although at the moment there are no concrete indications in this regard.