A low-mileage Ferrari F512M specimen at auction in Arizona

The January 24 auction featured one of 501 Ferrari F512Ms ever produced. This unique example, with very low mileage and a newly overhauled engine, is certainly an unmissable opportunity for fans of the Maranello-based manufacturer. Let’s try to take a look at the main features and changes that have been performed on this car

A rare Ferrari auctioned off

A rare 1995 Ferrari F512M was auctioned off in Arizona yesterday, January 24, by RM Sotheby‘s specialists. To be offered by potential buyers was one of 501 cars of the species, or the last model of the Testarossa series, of which it was the final evolution. Numerous upgrades performed on the engine, such as the use of titanium connecting rods, gave the 5-liter V12 engine power to 440 hp, up from the 428 of the previous 512 TR. The most important part of the overhaul, however, involved styling, with a particularly different look than that of the predecessor cars, especially in the front end and tail mirror.

Fixed headlights have made their appearance at the front, instead of the pop-up ones we are all familiar with. Two NACA air intakes have popped up in the hood, similar to those on the F40. New expressive cut for the front bumper, with differently shaped headlight clusters and air intakes. In the rear, on the other hand, the rectangular lights have given way to paired round ones, which do not have the covering slats that contributed so much to the expressive character of the cars that came before this model. Also giving a different scenic presence, in the side, were the rims of a similar shape to that of the Mythos prototype. Overall, the modifications performed on the 512 TR to give birth to the Ferrari F512M produced a graphic canvas that for some may not be quite comprehensive given the cars we have been accustomed to.

Complete overhaul of the Ferrari

The work that was done in the interior is less significant, which confirms the earlier style, with minor revisions on the steering wheel, gearshift, pedals and little else. The example in this case being offered to collectors worldwide, by the experts at RM Sotheby’s, was sold new through Shelton Sports Cars of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This car now offers the classic combination of red bodywork and biscuit-colored interior known for so many years when it comes to this Ferrari model.

In 2018, the car passed from the garage of the current owner, who has now decided to sell it. The engine of this Ferrari F512M underwent an extensive overhaul service, which was completed in December 2024, at a particularly significant cost. Over the course of its life, the supercar we have analyzed so far has accumulated just 22,000 miles, a truly derisory figure for such a vehicle. It is difficult to find another example of the Ferrari family with such low mileage. One element that makes it even more desirable concurs with the very sustained level of the quotations, which are in the range of 410,000 to 485,000 euros, a figure that the car probably deserves all.