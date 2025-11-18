A low-mileage Dodge Viper SRT-10 ACR hits the market

This 2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10 ACR is a non-negotiable piece of American excess. This is not a casual Sunday cruiser. It is a track-focused apex predator, and one of only approximately 250 ACR examples built that year. Currently offered in Oregon on consignment, this beast shows a shockingly low 7,000 miles on the digital odometer, with the second registered owner contributing about 3,100 of those highly concentrated miles since 2014.

Drenched in the unapologetic Viper Race Yellow paint with bold black stripes, this Viper means business. Under the massive hood lies the heart of the matter. An 8.4-liter V10 engine churning out a magnificent 600 HP and 560 lb-ft of pure, asphalt-shredding torque. Power is, correctly, managed by a Tremec six-speed manual transmission routed through a limited-slip differential. The engine breathes through an installed K&N intake system, and the oil was mercifully changed in preparation for the sale.

This ACR model flaunts its track pedigree with aggressive aerodynamic elements, including an adjustable, high-mount rear wing, a fierce carbon fiber splitter, and necessary front canards. The car features ACR Competition suspension, including KW two-way adjustable coilover dampers, ensuring that owners can fine-tune their spine-jarring track experience. Braking is handled by Viper calipers clamping down on grooved, two-piece brake rotors, with the fluid recently flushed.

The interior is a surprisingly cockpit dedicated to the serious business of going fast. It features black leather-upholstered seating with suede inserts and embroidered Viper script, offset by copious carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and center console. Amenities include air conditioning, power windows, and an engine start button. This Viper has been “upgraded” with a Boss Audio Systems stereo and an aftermarket shifter, ensuring the V10’s thunderous roar is complemented by adequate bass. Showing a clean Carfax report and a clear Washington title, this Viper ACR is ready for its next brave pilot.