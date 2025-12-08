A Honda S2000 proves that obsessive maintenance leads to immortality

The Honda S2000 remains a relic of a glorious era, revered for its handling and its spectacular, naturally aspirated engine. Widely regarded as a future classic, the enduring popularity of this compact rear-wheel-drive roadster is only amplified by the stubborn longevity of the example currently hitting the salvage auction block.

This 2003 red S2000 boasts 498,452 miles on the odometer, a figure that serves as a hilarious testament to the fact that, with enough devotion and the right fluids, old Hondas truly might run forever. The dedication of the previous owner was legendary, averaging over 37,000 miles per year for two decades. They weren’t just driving. They were engineering the car’s survival, fitting a remote Amsoil dual-bypass oil filtration system and a pre-lubrication pump to extend oil change intervals and maximize engine life.

The maintenance records likely look like a lab report, with the owner routinely sending used Amsoil 0W-30 or Pennzoil Platinum 0W-30 for lab analysis to monitor the engine’s health. The real love story here is between the owner and their oil supply.

The good news is that this epic journey wasn’t ended by a catastrophic mechanical failure. The car’s demise was a far more ignominious affair. A light collision with a large truck. Because the truck’s bumper was high, it thankfully missed the Honda’s bumper, instead folding the hood backward and causing minor damage to the left fender, radiator, and radiator support. All structural components appear to be intact.

This wrecked Honda S2000 offers a unique opportunity for enthusiasts. It’s an accessible entry point into owning a legendary high-revving sports car at what will likely be a very affordable price. For a passionate amateur mechanic looking for a perfect resurrection project, this is the chance to own the pure driving experience of a bygone era, with the added confidence that the half-million-mile engine is probably just getting broken in.