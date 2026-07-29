A Ferrari SF90 was destroyed in Australia: it’s the best ad for Maranello

It turns out that ripping a $600,000 hybrid supercar completely in half is actually proof that Maranello’s safety engineers deserve a raise. On Australia’s sun-drenched Gold Coast, real estate developer Sam Gordon recently discovered the outer limits of physics when his Ferrari SF90 Spider lost its composure exiting a simple roundabout.

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The 986-horsepower Italian missile mounted the curb and collided with a tree with enough violence to bisect the chassis, turning pristine Italian craftsmanship into an unrecognizable tangle of carbon fiber debris.

First responders arriving at the scene prepared themselves for a grim extraction, expecting the worst after seeing photos circulated on Instagram via onlyluxury. Instead, they found Gordon standing on his own two feet, brushing off the dust without a single scratch. While internet commentators immediately chalked it up to divine intervention, the real hero of the story wears safety goggles in Maranello. What looks like a catastrophic structural failure is actually applied physics executing a perfectly choreographed sacrificial routine.

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At the heart of the SF90 Spider lies an ultra-rigid carbon-fiber tub designed to act as an indestructible passenger fortress. Everything surrounding that central capsule, the subframes, body panels, and outer mechanicals, is engineered as a sacrificial lamb. During a high-velocity impact, these outer sections are designed to deform and literally tear away, shedding kinetic energy like a snake shedding skin so that destructive forces never reach the cabin.

Ferrari takes this crash survival philosophy so seriously that they routinely obliterate development mules worth over half a million euros just to ensure these detachment zones fracture with surgical precision.

Here lies the supreme automotive paradox: the supercar that looks most utterly annihilated is often the one that worked the best. Decades of stringent government crash-test mandates have quietly transformed high-end exotics into hyper-engineered life pods.

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Gordon walked away because his SF90 Spider voluntarily surrendered its own life to preserve his. And in true enthusiast fashion, while the highway cleanup crew sweeps up half a million dollars worth of disintegrated carbon fiber, Gordon is almost certainly already on the phone with his dealer, placing a deposit on his next victim.