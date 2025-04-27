A Ferrari Daytona SP3 with very distinctive specifications

‘PowerslideLover’ will soon receive this exclusive Ferrari Daytona SP3 from the unprecedented livery in an elegant ‘Verde Pallido’

The exclusive ‘Verde Pallido’ Ferrari Daytona SP3

Here is a Ferrari Daytona SP3 that ignites passion, a true object of desire for collectors and four-wheel enthusiasts. The famous “Varryx” always lurking around the Ferrari parent company, has immortalized an absolutely unique example of the Daytona SP3. This very special car, with specifications tailored for a well-known socialite, was caught during the final stages of testing, just a step away from delivery to its lucky owner.

In Varryx’s video, among the various marvels of the Cavallino Rampante, it is this Daytona SP3 that attracts attention. Some time ago, its followers had already been able to glimpse some details of the configuration directly from the buyer’s social profiles. Today, finally, we can admire it in all its “live” beauty, wearing only the protections necessary for road tests. A car that embodies the exclusivity and timeless appeal of the Ferrari myth, made even more special by its illustrious owner.

This particular custom-built car sports an unprecedented livery in an elegant ‘Verde Pallido’, with a refined contrast in the lower part of the tail, painted black. An exclusive color combination, specially made to fulfill the wishes of a very special customer. The aesthetic result? We leave it to you to judge.

“PowerslideLover,” the celebrated Ferrari enthusiast will receive his never-before-seen Ferrari Daytona SP3

Soon, this automotive marvel will become part of the extraordinary collection of “PowerslideLover,” the pseudonym of a celebrated and passionate Cavallino Rampante enthusiast. His stable boasts an impressive number of Maranello treasures, which certainly do not stay static and admire the dust. His videos, which have gone viral, often depict him driving his prized cars, demonstrating driving skills of the highest order.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a supercar that enchants at first glance. Its sinuous lines and sculptural volumes recall the soul of the legendary 330 P4, while reinterpreting its essence in a modern key. The design of the rear also pays homage to the unforgettable 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale Pininfarina. Following the acclaimed Monza SP1 and SP2, this marvel represents the culmination of the ‘Icona Series,’ an exclusive collection celebrating the most iconic models in the history of the Prancing Horse.

But the Daytona SP3’s excellence obviously, as we know, does not stop at aesthetics. Under the elegant rear hood pulses a majestic 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, capable of unleashing an impressive 840 horsepower of pure excitement. A powerplant that represents the pinnacle of the endothermic era, a true sonic masterpiece. The symphony of the 12-cylinder Ferrari is unique, an aural experience that enhances the power of this one energy, delivering unforgettable adrenaline rushes.

Benchmark performance is only part of the magic. The Daytona SP3 burns through 0-100 km/h in just 2.85 seconds, and reaches 200 km/h in a flash, just 7.4 seconds after the start. The top speed exceeds 340 km/h. Impressive numbers, to be sure, but they cannot fully convey the unique sensory pleasure experienced on board.

Here, then, is a brief video glimpse of the example destined for the exclusive “PowerslideLover” garage.