A Ferrari Daytona SP3 surfaces for sale in the US at nearly $13 million

Ferrari Daytona SP3 stands as one of the most fascinating and charismatic creations of recent years, a car that strikes directly and deeply at the imagination of enthusiasts. Its appeal does not come from breathtaking design alone. Instead, it grows from the overall harmony of a project that blends style, engineering, and emotion into a rare synthesis, capable of speaking straight to the heart of those who truly love automobiles.

This car represents a genuine contemporary masterpiece, firmly rooted in Ferrari’s heritage yet decisively focused on the present. Such a successful balance between historical memory and modern vision remains something only Maranello can achieve with this level of natural ease. As a result, every time a Daytona SP3 appears on the market, it immediately triggers intense interest. Examples available outside official allocation lists remain extremely rare and, when they surface, they attract elite collectors with almost magnetic force.

This is exactly the case with a Ferrari Daytona SP3 that has recently gone up for sale, news that has instantly caught the attention of wealthy enthusiasts and those who, despite strong interest, failed to meet Ferrari’s highly selective allocation criteria. Opportunities like this appear only rarely, and unsurprisingly, the asking price places the car far beyond the reach of ordinary buyers.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 offered for sale in the US with ultra-low mileage

The example in question wears an elegant Bianco Italia livery, enhanced by a longitudinal Bianco Neve stripe, a combination that looks both refined and visually striking. The cabin, accessed through the iconic butterfly doors, features extensive Rosso Ferrari leather surfaces, creating a bold and dramatic color contrast. Five-spoke bi-color wheels and yellow brake calipers complete the specification, further emphasizing the car’s exclusive character.

Built in 2023, the car is currently offered by US dealer Carrio Motor Cars and, according to available information, represents the first Daytona SP3 sold in the United States without restrictions. Mileage remains almost symbolic, with just 230 miles on the odometer, barely more than what the car would accumulate during homologation testing. The asking price approaches $13 million, equivalent to more than €11 million, a figure reserved for a very small circle of buyers.

Looking at the images, the model’s expressive strength becomes immediately clear. The Daytona SP3 captivates with sculpted lines and perfectly judged proportions, blending historical references with innovative solutions into a coherent and extremely powerful design language. Flavio Manzoni’s work reaches an exceptionally high level, intelligently recalling icons such as the 330 P4 and the 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale Pininfarina, while reinterpreting them in a modern way without falling into mere nostalgia.

As the third expression of the Icona Series, the Daytona SP3 pays tribute to Ferrari’s legendary 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona. While it draws technical inspiration from the LaFerrari Aperta, it clearly separates itself in philosophy and character. At its core sits a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, free from electrification and capable of delivering 840 horsepower, accompanied by a soundtrack of rare purity. Performance figures include 0–100 km/h in 2.85 seconds, 0–200 km/h in 7.4 seconds, and a top speed exceeding 340 km/h, although these numbers only partially describe the sensory experience the car delivers.

These figures appear extraordinary, yet they still fail to fully convey the dynamic brilliance of this creation, which engages the senses in an almost magical way. Owning such a machine remains a dream for many. The question now is whether someone will turn that dream into reality with this Daytona SP3 currently offered for sale in the United States.