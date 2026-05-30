A Ferrari Daytona in Blu Dino is looking for its next collector

RM Sotheby’s has listed a 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona for private sale with an asking price of €695,000 ($810.000). The car, identified by chassis number 16927 and currently located in Burgerveen, in the Netherlands, has a feature that collectors particularly value: Ferrari Classiche Certification, obtained in 2015, which confirms the originality of its chassis, engine and bodywork. The car comes in Blu Dino with Beige interior, the same colour combination it had when it left the Maranello factory 50 years ago.

1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona seeks €695,000 in private sale

This Daytona’s documented history crosses six countries and more than five decades. Ferrari completed the car on October 15, 1973, and Garage Francorchamps, Jacques Swaters’ historic Ferrari importer in Belgium, delivered it first. It later passed to a commercial bank, which leased it to a company in Charleroi. Towards the end of the 1970s, it entered the collection of Christian Plesner, an entrepreneur with residences in Oslo and Zurich, who kept it for more than ten years and commissioned a full restoration from Graypaul Motors, the British Ferrari specialist. In the following years, the car crossed the Atlantic twice, first reaching an enthusiast in Montreal and then a doctor in New York, before returning to Europe in 2015 under the care of a Dutch collector.

The current configuration reflects a restoration focused on historical accuracy. The car had previously received a colour change, but a later restoration returned it to its original factory Blu Dino. Specialists also renewed the interior, engine bay, underbody and dashboard with materials consistent with the period of production. The equipment includes factory air conditioning and a recent service. According to the Ferrari Classiche Red Book, the gearbox represents the only non-original element, although it uses the correct type of component. In 2016, this example took part in the Schloss Dyck concours d’elegance in Germany, winning its class.

The 365 GTB/4 Daytona holds a precise place in Maranello history as the last great front-engined grand tourer before Ferrari moved to the mid-engined Berlinetta Boxer. Ferrari unveiled it at the 1968 Paris Motor Show and produced it until 1974. Its nickname refers to Ferrari’s 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, although Maranello never officially adopted the name. The designation 365 indicates the displacement of each cylinder, GTB stands for Gran Turismo Berlinetta, and the number 4 refers to the four overhead camshafts.

Pininfarina signed the design, while Scaglietti built the bodywork. The car keeps the proportions typical of great classic Ferraris, with a very long bonnet, a rear-set cabin and a low beltline. Under the front bonnet sits a 4.4-litre V12 producing 352 hp, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox mounted in transaxle position and independent suspension with double wishbones. Ferrari claimed a 0-100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds and a top speed close to 280 km/h, extraordinary figures for the time and still respectable today.

The asking price places this example in the upper range of the Daytona berlinetta market, where original configurations with Ferrari Classiche certification and documented history continue to hold strong values, even as the wider collector car market moves through a phase of consolidation.