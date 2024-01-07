A Ferrari 296 GTB crashes into a streetlight in an accident in London | VIDEO

A misfortune struck a Ferrari 296 GTB involved in a city accident in London. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, except for some minor scrapes to the driver. We’re greatly relieved by this relatively painless outcome, though the damage to the Italian supercar is not insignificant.

Ferrari 296 GTB destroyed in a crash in London: here’s the video

The incident occurred in the Park Lane area of Mayfair, a prestigious district in the English capital. Dream cars are a common sight in this area, often seen on the streets. Occasionally, drivers display less than sober behavior. Without judgment, we refrain from speculating about the driver involved in the crash, who appears not to have been the owner of the vehicle. A friend may have allowed him to drive the Ferrari 296 GTB, but this remains conjecture.

Initial investigations suggest that the Maranello supercar was traveling at high speed, exceeding the speed limit by 32 km/h. The conduct of the person behind the wheel likely would not have differed with a less powerful car. What made the difference was the slippery road surface combined with the high speed, causing a loss of traction. The car became unbalanced, crashing into a bollard and then spinning around, ending up rear-ended against a light pole, where it got stuck.

A video, uploaded online by the user Anytimespy, offers an initial glimpse of the damage sustained by this purple Ferrari 296 GTB with a yellow longitudinal stripe. The repair costs, as one can infer, will not be low. No problem, I imagine, for the wealthy owner, even without insurance support and without the contribution from the man to whom he lent the car. One thing is certain: his mood would not have been the best upon hearing the news.