A Dodge RAM completely destroyed after rear-ending a Tesla Cybertruck

With its 3 tons of weight, the Tesla Cybertruck has always been talked about as being dangerous due to its weight and stainless steel body. This concern could hinder its entry into the Chinese and European markets. From Europe and China, worries primarily arise for pedestrians and cyclists, who could be severely injured in an accident with this “beast”. But what happens when another vehicle hits the Cybertruck?

A Dodge RAM rear-ends a Tesla Cybertruck: here’s how it went down

An impact with the Tesla Cybertruck turns out to be a decidedly unpleasant experience for other “normal” vehicles. This can be demonstrated by the unfortunate driver of a Dodge RAM who collided with Elon Musk‘s automotive company’s imposing vehicle. Luckily, it’s another heavy vehicle, though not as much as the electric pickup. The accident images clearly show that the Cybertruck sustained minimal damage, compared to the more significant damage suffered by the Dodge RAM.

The RAM driver was distracted by their phone, unable to avoid the collision with the Cybertruck ahead. However, this might not represent the worst outcome. It appears that the pickup’s insurance had expired, leading the Cybertruck owner into a complex legal process for claiming adequate compensation. Despite the minimal damage, repairing the Cybertruck is expected to be quite expensive.

It’s worth remembering that the Tesla Cybertruck is a very recent addition to the American automotive market, launched on November 30, 2023. The vehicle involved in the accident had only traveled 724 km since purchase. It was, therefore, an almost immaculate specimen, which highlights the misfortune of the event. Fortunately, the damages were minor, but this raises concerns about the consequences of potential collisions with smaller vehicles, such as sedans or city cars.