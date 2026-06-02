A billion-euro smile: Stellantis chose France for its 2029 EV salvation

Emmanuel Macron loves a good automotive victory lap, and this time, Stellantis handed him the keys on a silver platter. Fresh off the back of the French President’s strategic teasers, corporate titan Stellantis officially confirmed a massive investment of over 1 billion euros to develop and build three brand-new C-segment Peugeot models right in the heart of France.

Starting in 2029, the historic Mulhouse plant in Alsace will become the exclusive birthplace of these 100% electric and hybrid family haulers. It is a massive political and financial statement, especially for an automotive group that constantly juggles factory survival and labor union anxieties across different European borders.

At the core of this billion-euro French romance is the new STLA One platform, a modular and scalable technical blueprint engineered to make car production faster, simpler, and critically, up to 20% cheaper.

Unveiled on May 21, 2026, as a cornerstone of the group’s grandiosely named FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, this architecture aims to slash industrial complexity while frantically adapting to shifting market realities. Peugeot gets to be the golden child of this new framework first, confirming its status as Stellantis’s undisputed volume and profitability cash cow in a European market where brand recognition still carries weight.

The choice to target the compact C-segment is not a romantic nod to traditional French road trips. This category commands a brutal 30% of all European car sales, making it the ultimate battleground where families, fleets, and daily commuters demand space, cutting-edge technology, and running costs that will not bankrupt them.

By locking down this premium project, the 4,500 employees at the Mulhouse facility can finally breathe a sigh of relief, securing a tangible piece of industrial longevity in an era plagued by EV skepticism. Naturally, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa showered praise on the French government’s “Made in Europe” initiatives and low-emission policies during his speech from the Alsace factory floor. Corporate love and a billion euros flow wherever the political climate feels warmest.