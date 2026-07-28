A ballistic missile met its match, and it’s a Volkswagen Touareg

Forget pristine torture testing in climate chambers or lap records at the Nürburgring. Volkswagen may have accidentally stumbled upon the ultimate durability testimonial, and it arrived courtesy of a ballistic missile shockwave in Ukraine.

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In a viral video published by Ukrainian firm EMG Group, a third-generation Volkswagen Touareg stands defiant amid apocalyptic blast rubble. Parked alongside it were a Porsche Cayenne and a Bentley Bentayga, two ultra-luxury cousins built on the very same corporate architecture. Yet while the Porsche and Bentley were reduced to unrecognizable, incinerated carcasses, Wolfsburg’s mass-market SUV somehow remained upright.

Granted, “upright” is doing heavy lifting here. The Touareg was stripped of every piece of glass, its roof looked like a crushed aluminum can, the structural pillars were severely buckled, and the exhaust pipe hung down like a loose thread. But when the driver climbed into the dust-draped cabin and pressed the start button, the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 fired up without a single cough. It instantly settled into a smooth idle, slotted into gear, and rolled away. The vehicle had been parked and switched off during the impact, which explains why the airbags didn’t deploy, but it hardly explains how the complex electrical grid didn’t simply melt.

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This Touareg defied every cynical trope. The giant Innovision Cockpit screen booted up, touch inputs registered, the power seats adjusted, the climate control blew air, and the exterior lights illuminated on queue. The gauge cluster naturally flickered with ADAS error codes, unsurprising given that its radar sensors were shredded, and the head-up display was optimistically projecting data into thin air without a windshield. Yet the underlying MLB Evo platform and powertrain emerged virtually unscathed.

Automotive enthusiasts on social media are already debating whether Volkswagen should enshrine this battered survivor in a museum, scrap it, or attempt a legendary extreme restoration. For decades, the Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser enjoyed an undisputed monopoly on indestructible street credit. But as the current Touareg nears the end of its production run, Wolfsburg just casually submitted its own resume.