A ’69 Dodge Charger body on a 2022 SRT Hellcat chassis

A spectacularly restomod has emerged from the workshops of Exomod Concepts, ready to dominate the auction block. This isn’t just a powerful car. It’s a meticulously crafted identity crisis. A 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat wearing a full carbon fiber suit styled as a 1969 Dodge Charger.

At its core, the beast remains a modern Hellcat, boasting the factory 6.2-liter Supercharged Hemi V8. A reliable torrent of power delivering 717 HP and 650 lb-ft of torque. Power is effortlessly managed through the familiar TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels, guaranteeing the linear, sledgehammer straight-line performance that Dodge Challenger owners expect from their daily-driven track weapons.

The real show, however, is the full-body transformation. Exomod Concepts meticulously replaced the modern Challenger’s entire exterior with bespoke, molded carbon fiber panels, perfectly mimicking the aggressive lines of the original 1969 Dodge Charger. The finish is a striking silver accented by sections of exposed carbon fiber tinted in a lurid red across the hood, decklid, rocker panels, and rear details. It features modern touches like Air Catcher HID headlights, LED lighting, and a wonderfully retro flip-up gas cap.

This machine of magnificent excess rides on 20-inch Forgeline wheels wrapped in Nitto NT555 G2 tires. Stopping power is equally modern, courtesy of Brembo red calipers gripping six-piston front discs. The chassis is anchored by adaptive dampers and modern electronic aids like traction control and stability management, ensuring this 717 HP homage handles better than anything that ever rolled off the line in ’69.

Inside, the aggression gives way to modern comfort, featuring a cabin entirely trimmed in Demonic Red Laguna leather. The driver benefits from heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a full suite of tech amenities, including blind-spot monitoring, remote start, and UConnect satellite navigation with Alpine audio. The digital odometer currently reads just 1,000 miles.

With its pristine Carfax, clear Texas title, and the exquisite, exposed carbon fiber detailing that even extends into the engine bay, this Dodge Challenger restomod is a spectacular opportunity for the buyer who demands the iconic muscle car look without having to sacrifice modern reliability.