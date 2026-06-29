A 560-mile range and 1,000 HP? The rumored BMW iM3 will melt your brain

Naming a groundbreaking electric sedan after a defunct, oddball hatchback that looked like a high-tech motorized toaster was certainly one of the marketing choices of all time. Thankfully, BMW’s corporate identity crisis ends with the badge. The 2026 BMW i3 has absolutely nothing to do with its quirky predecessor, nor does it share a single bolt with the current combustion-powered 3 Series. This is a clean-sheet revolution engineered on Munich’s brand-new NA0 electric platform.

Even though official production at the Munich plant isn’t scheduled to kick off until August 2026, the corporate accountants are already celebrating. Demand has skyrocketed so fast that BMW has already opened order books across multiple global markets.

But a standard electric highway cruiser is just the opening act. Munich is cooking up a full family, including an i3 Touring wagon and a high-performance track weapon tentatively dubbed the iM3. While the marketing department continues to fight over the final badging, the engineering pipeline points to a machine built on a lightning-fast 800-volt charging architecture, packed with a completely overhauled chassis, heavy-duty brakes, and a menacing aerodynamic package. Rumor mill whispers suggest power figures swinging between 700 and a terrifying 1,000 HP.

Naturally, the internet couldn’t wait for official press photos. Digital artist ildar_project on Instagram has already visualized a 2027 i3 widebody variant that screams pure aggression.

Cloaked in an unapologetic lime green, the render boasts flared fenders, sharp side skirts, a heavily vented hood, a massive rear diffuser, and a rear wing large enough to double as a dining table. It rides on deep concave black wheels behind heavily tinted windows, though the interior remains a closely guarded mystery.

For those living in reality, the current baseline configuration, the i3 50 xDrive, is already a statistical heavyweight. It packs a dual-motor setup fueled by a massive 108.7 kWh battery pack, generating 463 HP and 645 Nm of immediate torque. That translates to a 0-100 km/h sprint in a crisp 4.7 seconds and a jaw-dropping WLTP-rated range of 906 kilometers. BMW is clearly attempting to build something far grander than a simple battery-powered sedan replacement.