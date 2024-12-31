A 3:4 scale Ferrari and Bugatti face off in a hilarious drag race

Drag races usually involve powerful vehicles, those for adults. But it seems that even scale model cars can become the protagonists of these kinds of competitions. CarExpert‘s YouTube channel has organized an acceleration challenge between the Ferrari Testa Rossa J and the Bugatti Baby II. What results is a hilarious battle that manages to keep viewers glued to the screen, despite the small power figures involved.

Drag race showdown: Bugatti Baby II faces off against Ferrari Testa Rossa J

The duel takes shape in different ways, just like in acceleration tests between “normal” vehicles. If one were to consider the different eras when the original models these “big toys” are inspired by were born, the scale reproduction of the Ferrari would have no problem asserting itself. Will it really be so? Or will the power leveling of these electric devices nullify the time gap between the real cars? As usual, we won’t spoil anything, leaving the answer to the video.

At the starting line of this unusual drag race, the more racing-oriented appearance belongs to the Ferrari Testa Rossa J, which promises lots of fun even at scale. Here the dimensions are 75% of the original vehicle. Production is handled by the team at Little Car Company in England, under the aegis of the Prancing Horse automotive company. It’s powered by an electric motor with 16 HP.

The Italian car faces off in today’s comparison, through drag races, against the Bugatti Baby II, inspired by the shapes of the legendary Type 35, which in its original dimension accumulated an amazing number of sporting successes. Here the power of the electric heart is 13.5 HP. In this case too, the 3:4 scale production bears the signature of the English company The Little Car Company. Which of the two reduced-format vehicles will emerge victorious from the multiple match? It’s easy to draw some hints from the figures, but numbers could be deceiving. The only answer will be provided by the video.