A 2021 Ferrari F8 Tributo is up for auction

This Ferrari F8 Tributo of 2021 is a decidedly unique and highly customized example. For the exterior we see that it shows off an elegant Grigio Silverstone color. As for the interior, on the other hand, we can see the combination of black and red leather for a sporty touch. The car has been equipped with a wide range of exclusive options, among which we find fine carbon fiber elements scattered throughout the cabin, a titanium exhaust system with a virtually unmistakable noise, contrasting red brake calipers and large Daytona sports seats.

Ferrari engine at auction

Under the hood is Ferrari’s powerful 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, Which has been perfectly matched to a sophisticated seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The centrally mounted F154 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine delivers 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. Performance is highlighted by SCM-E magnetic suspension, an electronic self-locking differential, powerful carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch matte gray wheels.

The car, the 2021 Ferrari F8 Tributo, has a history of limited use, as it currently has only 4,000 kilometers driven It was first registered in Ontario and then in British Columbia, where it is still registered. The dealer in Canada who offers it is also keen to ensure the completeness of the documentation, the presence of the original window sticker and all accessories originally supplied by the parent company.

Design and aesthetic details of the car

The car has an advanced aerodynamic design, featuring an S-Duct and integrated front and rear cameras. LED headlights shine a light on the car as it moves forward on the road, while Scuderia Ferrari fender shields and parking sensors also markedly improve aesthetics and functionality. To adequately protect the bodywork from damage, an anti-scratch film has been applied.

The 20-inch wheels, with different sizes on the front and rear axles, are fitted with high-performance Pirelli P Zero tires. The braking system consists of Brembo calipers and carbon-ceramic discs, so the driver can be assured of excellent braking power and outstanding wear resistance.

Cockpit and documentation

The cabin is particularly notable for its Daytona-style sports seats, which have also been upholstered in black leather with red contrast stitching and custom headrests. Carbon fiber is used generously for the center deck and dashboard inserts, giving the interior a sporty, lightweight feel. The carbon-fiber steering wheel features multifunction controls and a central 10,000-rpm analog tachometer. The car also boasts numerous amenities, including dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay connectivity and a digital display dedicated exclusively to the passenger. The digital odometer shows a relatively low mileage of about 4,000 kilometers as we also anticipated.

The window sticker lists the factory colors, the equipment the car is equipped with, but most importantly also the total recommended retail price of CAD $409,673. The Carfax report for the U.S. market shows no accidents or other reported damage. The vehicle has no title and is being sold with its British Columbia license plate, which serves as the document of ownership in British Columbia, Canada. The Ferrari in question is located at auction on the Bring a Trailer website, for only 2 more days from today, December 22, and for a price of $250,000.