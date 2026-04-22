A 1995 masterpiece hits Monaco: the Alfa Romeo 155 DTM that made Mercedes cry

Real speed doesn’t whisper, it screams until your ears bleed at 12,000 RPM. We are talking about the Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI DTM—specifically, the Martini-liveried SE062-004 chassis driven by the one and only Alessandro Nannini in 1995. This is a mechanical challange for the German establishment, and it’s heading to the Bonhams auction block in Monaco this April 23rd.

Back in the mid-90s, Alfa Romeo didn’t just participate in the DTM. It committed a sort of high-speed sacrilege by beating the Germans in their own backyard. While the Teutonic giants were busy perfecting clinical efficiency, the Italians showed up with a V6 that sounded like a choir of angels having a chainsaw fight.

The 155 DTM was the peak of a “sacred era” where a sedan could technically be a disguised Formula 1 car. With 490 HP, all-wheel drive, and an Xtrac six-speed semi-automatic gearbox that shifted faster than you can regret your last car loan, this beast hit 60 mph in a brutal 2.5 seconds. Today, that’s Tesla territory, but back then, it was black magic.

The Nannini connection adds that layer of “grit” that no marketing department can manufacture. Alessandro the man who drove with a personality as sharp as the Alfa Romeo’s aerodynamic wings. This specific 1995 specimen represents the final evolution of the project, featuring suspension geometry that would make a modern engineer weep with envy. It’s a relic from a time when Alfa Romeo knew exactly who it was.

Bonhams expects this piece of history to fetch between $540,000 and $650,000 (€500k-€600k). Sure, that’s a lot of money. But for a machine that tells the world you value soul, heritage, and the glorious scent of unburnt fuel over the “incertitude waltz” of modern mobility, it’s practically a bargain. It is the tangible proof that once upon a time, Alfa Romeo built legends.