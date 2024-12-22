A 1970 Dodge Challenger with a 6-speed Hellephant engine is up for auction

In 2018, a dealer purchased a 1970 Dodge Challenger that was not exactly finished. Following a four-year restoration, which was completed in 2022, the car was completely transformed and put up for auction. The most important part of the car that sits under the Challenger’s hood is now a powerful supercharged Hellephant 426ci Hemi V8 engine, which was mated to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission and a Currie Enterprises 9-inch rear differential with a 3.55:1 ratio.

Aesthetic features of the Dodge

On the aesthetic side, this 1970 Dodge Challenger sports a purple livery with a black vinyl roof and black vinyl interior. The styling is complemented by a Shaker hood, R/T badging, 15-inch Rallye wheels and other custom details that make it quite unique. On the performance front, the Challenger features Reilly MotorSports sport suspension, Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes, Flaming River steering, and a sport exhaust system. The car is currently for sale in Missouri, accompanied by full documentation and a clean title.

The car has undergone a complete restoration that includes a new metallic purple paint job. The roof has been covered in black vinyl and the body has sporty aesthetic details such as black side stripes, R/T graphics, a “Shaker” hood and aftermarket headlights. Other elements of the car’s appearance include dual side mirrors, a quick-release fuel cap, and chrome on the bumpers and trim.

Performance of the 1970 Dodge and other details

In terms of performance, the car was fitted with 15-inch Rallye-style alloy wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. The chassis underwent a modification with a Reilly MotorSports AlterKtion K-member kit and a Street-Lynx rear suspension, as well as custom bracing and components to improve handling. a Flaming River power-assisted rack-and-pinion system was fitted instead of steering. The braking system was made more powerful with disc brakes on the four Wilwood wheels and a Performance Online BlackOut power brake booster.

The cabin is upholstered in black vinyl, with front bucket seats and a rear bench seat. The interior highlights custom details such as wood accents, black floor mats, and a Kenwood car radio with Bluetooth. The gearbox is a Silver Sport Transmissions which also features a special pistol grip and carbon fiber-style trim. The Vintage Air air conditioning system has been installed, although effectively, the car does not hold air conditioning inside.

Behind the leather-wrapped Grant steering wheel, mounted on a tilt column, is a Dakota Digital instrument panel complete with speedometer, tachometer, and gauges for major vehicle functions. The digital odometer shows recent mileage as a result of the recent refurbishment, but in this case we must specify that the total mileage is unknown. The dual exhaust system and the battery moved to the trunk complete the configuration. The seller provides documentation for the components and assures that the engine was recently serviced. The car is currently up for auction on the Bring a Trailer website, on which more information can be delivered. The current price is set at $50,000, with a deadline in six days from today, December 22.