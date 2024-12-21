A 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC for sale with its Dolce Vita car charm

A stunning 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC is being offered to tempt wealthy enthusiasts through a private sale by RM Sotheby’s specialists, whose professionalism is highly respected globally. The car changing hands has been completely restored by Hoyle-Fox Classics, with work of remarkable quality completed in 2015. The Ferrari Classiche Certification dates from the same year. The chassis, engine, and gearbox are all original: an added value for a car of this caliber.

1968 Ferrari 330 GTC goes to auction

The asking price aligns with the content, reaching £495,000, equivalent to approximately €595,000. In exchange for this expense, one obtains a very elegant classic from Maranello’s automotive house, produced in just 598 units between 1966 and 1968.

The Ferrari 330 GTC is a versatile car that combines the sharp handling of more sporting supercars with the comfort of the finest grand tourers, in a framework of luxury and refinement. This blend makes it a work worthy of the “Dolce Vita.” With such a toy, one can savor the unforgettable driving pleasure of the Prancing Horse’s jewels while also experiencing the thrill of an evening parade through the most sparkling shopping streets of world capitals. We’re talking about a spirited Ferrari that doesn’t shout its presence.

As stated in RM Sotheby’s sales listing, this gentleman’s car was positioned between the 330 GT 2+2, from which it inherited its engine, and the 275 GTB, from which it borrowed its chassis, combining aspects of both to deliver the operational versatility we mentioned earlier. Unveiled at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, the 330 GTC immediately garnered widespread acclaim for its Pininfarina-designed bodywork’s elegance.

The beating heart of the model is a 4.0-liter V12 engine, delivering 300 horsepower maximum power at 7,000 rpm, with an empty weight of 1,200 kilograms. Needless to say, the performance figures are top-tier, as partly documented by the top speed of 242 km/h.

The Ferrari 330 GTC for sale is chassis number 11329. It was initially destined for the domestic market but took the road to the United States in the early seventies. It then returned to Europe, specifically to the United Kingdom, where it underwent the aforementioned restoration. During the work, it was stripped to bare metal, while the engine underwent a complete overhaul. Visually, the combination of the silver exterior and red leather interior appears very successful. Less than 1,000 miles have been covered since the renovation process.