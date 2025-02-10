A 173-Mile 2023 Maserati MC20 Coupe for sale in Missouri

This 2023 Maserati MC20 coupe was initially delivered to Aristocrat Motors of Merriam, Kansas, and has accumulated 173 miles. The car is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and is finished in Rosso Vincente three-coat paint over Cuoio and black leather upholstery.

Main features of the car and engine

This 2023 Maserati MC20 with only 173 miles, like-new is up for auction for a few days. The 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Neptune V6 engine has been factory-tuned to 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Features include a mechanical self-locking differential, 20-inch Birdcage wheels, a carbon fiber roof, electrically adjustable heated seats, a rear camera, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, the High Premium Sound System package, and touchscreen infotainment with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This MC20 was acquired from the selling dealer in 2024 and is now offered in Missouri with a window sticker, owner’s documentation, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Florida title. The MC20 was developed in collaboration with motorsports engineering company Dallara and debuted for the 2022 model year.

Features and auction price

All design work was done at the Centro Stile Maserati in Turin, Italy, and the cars were assembled at the Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena, Italy. This example is finished in Rosso Vincente three-layer paint and features dihedral doors, carbon fiber roof, parking sensors, LED lighting, and dark-finish exhaust tips. The 20-inch Birdcage wheels are finished in Glossy Dark Miron and mount Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires of 245/35 at the front and 305/30 at the rear. Braking is by gray-painted calipers mounted on ventilated rotors and drilled at each corner. The car has launch control and a double wishbone suspension that uses active dampers.

Heated and electrically adjustable Sabelt sport seats are upholstered in Cuoio leather with black leather inserts. Carbon fiber trim embellishes the console, and amenities include a digital rearview mirror, Alcantara headlining, aluminum pedals, wireless charging, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Maserati Intelligent Assistant with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The car was equipped with the High Premium Sound System package and an electric steering column. The carbon fiber-covered steering wheel sits in front of the column-mounted shift paddles and frames a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The digital odometer shows 173 miles. The window sticker shows initial delivery to Aristocrat Motors in Merriam, Kansas, and shows factory colors, options and a suggested price of $259,445 The Carfax report shows no accidents or other damage. The features were all extrapolated from the Bring a Trailer website, from which we can also see that the current price is $149,000 and will only be available for two more days from today, Feb. 9.The car’s excellent current price and features, as well as its condition, make it a particularly desirable car for enthusiasts.