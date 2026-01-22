A 15-year marriage: Stellantis and Cummins just renewed their vows

Nowadays, where the automotive industry where marketing contracts usually have the lifespan of a smartphone battery, Stellantis Australia and Cummins & Partners have managed to pull off a minor miracle. We’re talking about the wise decision to stay together for 15 years.

The two organizations have officially renewed their creative partnership, proving that long-term loyalty isn’t just for classic car collectors. This deal ensures that Cummins & Partners remains the strategic and creative engine behind a massive local portfolio, including Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and the newcomer Leapmotor.

This isn’t just a case of “the usual classic routine together”. According to agency founder Sean Cummins, being reconfirmed is about remaining relevant in a cutthroat market, not just relying on a shared history. In a sector where brands swap agencies like they swap hubcaps, this 15-year stretch places the duo in a very elite club of business relationships that have survived multiple market crashes, leadership overhauls, and the occasional global panic.

The agency’s mission is to navigate Stellantis Australia through the messy trifecta of modern car selling. Aggressive electrification, shifting consumer quirks, and the ever-tightening grip of government regulations. CEO Ben McCallum was quick to point out that this isn’t about standing still. It’s a “shared commitment to continuous evolution”. In other words, they aren’t just coasting on past successes while Alfa Romeo and Jeep figure out their next moves.

The renewal is a clear signal that Stellantis values stability as it introduces brands like Leapmotor to the Australian public. While most of their competitors are busy putting their creative accounts through endless, soul-crushing reviews every few months, these two are doubling down on a partnership that has already outlasted most Hollywood marriages. It turns out that a clear commercial logic and a decade and a half of shared secrets are the best tools for surviving.