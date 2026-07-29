A 1,100-HP Porsche EV just destroyed Ferrari and Lamborghini: it was painfully boring

Carwow gathered three heavyweights for a straight-line showdown: the Ferrari Purosangue, the Lamborghini Urus Performante, and the battery-powered Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric. On paper, it sounded like an epic clash of titans. The crescendo of Maranello’s glorious atmospheric V12 against Sant’Agata’s snarling twin-turbo V8 and Stuttgart’s silent electron avalanche. In reality, it was a slaughter so predictable it bordered on clinical boredom.

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Representing the internal combustion establishment, the Purosangue packs a screaming 715-horsepower naturally aspirated V12 pushing 700 Nm of torque through a dual-clutch transmission. The Urus Performante, the rowdy V8 icon that Lamborghini is now replacing with a plug-in hybrid SE variant, counters with 657 HP and 850 Nm of torque available between 2,300 and 4,500 rpm. Both Italian thoroughbreds tip the scales at a relatively modest 2,100 kilograms (4,630 lbs).

Then comes the Porsche. Dragging nearly an extra half-ton of battery mass, the EV beast tips the scales like an anvil, but compensates with a staggering 1,139 HP and 1,500 Nm of torque delivered without waiting for a single piston to stroke. Across the quarter-mile and half-mile sprints, the Cayenne Turbo Electric did not merely beat its rival super-SUVs; it annihilated them. Driver Yianni Charalambous went so far as to grant the Italian pair a generous multi-second head start, yet the Porsche effortlessly reaped them in before the half-mile finish line.

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The real absurdity unfolded during the 100 mph emergency braking test. Basic physics dictates that flinging an extra 500 kilograms into a stop should extend braking distance. Regenerative braking politely disagreed, allowing the heavy Porsche to anchor itself to a full stop shorter than both lighter Italian contenders.

When the dust settled on the unprepared asphalt, the quarter-mile numbers told the cold truth: 10.0 seconds flat for the electric Porsche, 11.5 seconds for the Lamborghini, and 11.6 seconds for the Ferrari.

The Italians sounded like symphonic masterpieces and launched like genuine supercars, but when pitted against a wall socket, pure emotion was swallowed whole by instant kilowatt delivery. Straight-line speed used to be a theatrical art form, electric torque has turned it into a math problem where the answer is always known in advance.