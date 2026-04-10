A $1.3 million Ford GT Heritage Edition tries to fly in California

This week, the Ford GT decided to play both roles in a Shakespearean tragedy of automotive proportions. On one side of the Atlantic, the track-only Ford GT Mk. IV was busy rewriting the laws of physics at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. It clocked a 6:15.977, a time so absurd it makes most hypercars look like they’re stuck in a school zone. It was a moment of pure, unadulterated “Blue Oval” pride.

But then, reality. The messy, uncoordinated reality of Sacramento suburban traffic decided to intervene. While the Mk. IV was conquering the “Green Hell” a third-generation Ford GT was meeting its maker in Carmichael, California. We’re talking about a seven-figure masterpiece of engineering essentially performing an unintentional PIT maneuver on a slow-moving SUV. Security footage from TikTok captures the moment.

SUVs have become the “chaperones” of our roads, often oblivious to the low-slung gods of speed sharing the asphalt. In this case, the SUV pulled out like it was Sunday morning, and the GT, coming in with a noticeable speed differential, hit it and pirouetted into a concrete wall. The impact was violent enough to send the car airborne, a sad trajectory for a machine designed to hug the tarmac at 200 mph.

Now, the internet loves a good exaggeration. Some are screaming about a $4 million loss. While this was a Heritage Edition, the one wearing the iconic blue and orange uniform of legends, it’s not exactly a priceless GT40 from the 60s. The record on Bring a Trailer for one of these sits around $1.3 million. High for a Ford? Sure.

Regardless of the price tag, seeing two people extracted from a wreckage that used to be a dream is a sobering reminder. The race-bred tub did its job, protecting its occupants while the car itself became a million-dollar heap of scrap. We wish them a speedy recovery; as for the car, it’s a eulogy written in shattered resin.