$95,000 for an almost pristine BMW M3 CS? It’s not enough

It turns out that $95,000 isn’t enough to convince someone to part with a soul, or at least, the Bavarian equivalent of one. We are talking about a 2024 BMW M3 CS, a car that makes the “standard” M3 look like a grocery getter. If you thought you could snag this track-ready monster for the price of a well-equipped SUV, you clearly haven’t been paying attention to the ego of the BMW faithful.

Under that aggressive hood, hiding behind a “saw-tooth” grille that looks like it wants to eat your neighbor’s Prius, sits a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six pushing out 543 HP and 650 Nm of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, launching this beast to 60 mph in a blistering 3.4 seconds.

This specific M3 CS Frozen Solid White example located in Ontario has only covered 1,400 miles. That’s right. Someone bought a 550 CV engineering masterpiece in mid-2023 and then proceeded to treat it like a museum piece. It’s a “brand new” car that has never actually seen the action it was built for.

Despite being a glorified paperweight, the owner did find the time to change the oil and filter in July 2025. You know, just in case those 1,184 miles really stressed the engine. The spec sheet is a wet dream for carbon fiber enthusiasts: M Precision Strut, M Adaptive Suspension, the M Driver’s Package, and enough M Carbon Exterior bits to make a spacecraft jealous. Inside, you get Merino leather and those carbon bucket seats that are notoriously difficult to climb out of.

On today’s market, a 2024 BMW M3 CS usually commands around $130,000. So, when the hammer fell at $95,000 on Cars&Bids this February the seller predictably said “no thanks”. If you want this Ontario-based unicorn, you’re going to have to dig much deeper into your pockets. It’s a beautiful, fast, and rare machine, but it’s also a testament to the modern tragedy of the “investor car”.