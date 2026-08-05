777 HP wasn’t enough: the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee hits 900+ horsepower

The upcoming 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee rolls off the factory floor boasting an already absurd 777 HP. Stock performance is genuinely unhinged: 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 3.4 seconds and a quarter-mile sprint completed in 11.6 seconds, numbers that should make supercar owners question their life choices.

Advertisement

But in the boardrooms of Detroit, 777 HP is apparently considered a timid starting point. For those who believe towing capacity should be measured in warp speed, Stellantis’ high-performance arm, Direct Connection, is stepping in with upgrade packages designed to blow past the 900-horsepower barrier.

The star of this overkill catalog is a brand-new 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger. To prevent your engine bay from turning into a makeshift forge during full-throttle acceleration, the kit includes an enlarged air-to-water intercooler and a high-capacity coolant pump designed to keep temperatures in check when the engine is pushed to 100 percent.

Advertisement

The sticker price for this mechanical madness sits at $10,995, excluding installation. Naturally, if you want your warranty intact, you will need to let a certified Mopar technician bolt it on, which grants you a reassuring five-year or 60,000-mile safety net while you obliterate rear tires.

The performance menu caters to every flavor of HEMI insanity. The entry-level 5.7-liter V8 Rumble Bee gains a boost pushing it past 600 HP, discreetly announced by “5.7L Supercharged” hood badging and a custom gray blower cover underneath. Step up to the Rumble Bee 392 or the 392 Track Pack, and the 6.4-liter V8 surges past 700 HP, hiding its muscle under a fiery red supercharger cover. But the crown jewel of absurdity remains the Rumble Bee SRT. Direct Connection yanked out the stock 2.4-liter supercharger and replaced it with the 3.0-liter unit, catapulting the V8 well beyond 900 HP.

Advertisement

To ensure your neighbors two towns over know you are pulling into the driveway, stainless steel Magnaflow exhaust systems are available for $1,599 to $2,399, amplifying that signature HEMI roar. Meanwhile, a $4,590 Ridetech suspension kit drops the truck by 2.5 centimeters up front and 7.6 centimeters in the rear, giving this land yacht an aggressive stance to match its terrifying velocity. Rollout begins with the 5.7-liter parts between October and December 2026, while the 392 and SRT heavy artillery will land in the first half of 2027.