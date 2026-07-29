50 years later, Honda is turning the Accord into a lifted hybrid crossover

For nearly five decades, the Honda Accord has quietly anchored suburban driveways across America, serving as the sensible default for anyone who considers driving an errand rather than an emotion. But as traditional family sedans continue their agonizing slide down the sales charts, Honda is reportedly planning a plot twist. According to a report from Automotive News, the Japanese automaker is developing a lifted, hybrid-powered crossover derived from the Accord, aimed squarely at a 2029 launch with its sights locked on the Subaru Outback.

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Before sedan purists start burning their owner’s manuals in protest, there is crucial good news: this lifted high-rider isn’t replacing the standard four-door Accord. Instead, Honda is attempting to stretch one of its most legendary nameplates into an entire family. Think extra ground clearance, rugged crossover-inspired packaging, and all-wheel-drive utility paired with the highway composure and frugal hybrid powertrain of a passenger car.

It’s a deviously smart move. Rather than building yet another generic, boxy midsize SUV to sit alongside the CR-V and Passport, Honda is taking aim at Subaru’s lucrative monopoly on the lifted adventure-wagon segment.

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The Subaru Outback has spent decades dominating a very specific demographic: suburban drivers who want SUV ground clearance and winter-weather capability without sacrificing wagon practicality or fuel economy. Slotting an Accord crossover right between the compact CR-V and the larger Passport gives Honda an efficient, car-based alternative for buyers who secretly hate driving tall, top-heavy trucks to the grocery store.

By leveraging the Accord badge, a household name in America since 1976, Honda gets instantly recognizable brand equity out of the gate. For generations, the Accord earned a reputation for bulletproof reliability, clever packaging, and surprisingly sharp dynamics that appealed to sensible commuting parents and tuner kids alike. Applying that heritage to a lifted hybrid crossover allows Honda to embrace market realities without abandoning the loyal buyers who still want a classic sedan.

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Naturally, diehard car enthusiasts might scoff at the thought of a jacked-up Accord wearing plastic body cladding. But if Honda preserves the sedan’s sharp handling, comfortable cabin, and stellar hybrid efficiency, a lifted derivative could become a genuine modern adventure wagon rather than just another disposable family crossover.